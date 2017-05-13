RHP Neftali Feliz was moved out of the closer's role Friday, a day after giving up a three-run ninth-inning home run that led to a 4-1 Brewers loss. Feliz has allowed five home runs this season while going 0-4 with a 6.19 ERA in 18 appearances.

INF Eric Sogard was in the Brewers' starting lineup at shortstop Friday night after his contract was selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs and made a big splash, drawing a pair of walks and hitting a go-ahead home run. Sogard had missed all of last season while recovering from surgery on his left knee. He batted .283 in spring training but began the season at Triple-A where he was batting .330 when he was called up Friday.

UTL Hernan Perez will see a bulk of the action in left field while Ryan Braun is on the 10-day disabled list. Perez reached in each of his five plate appearances Friday and also hit his fifth home run of the season. Over his last 15 games, Perez is batting .351 with four doubles, two triples and four home runs with 12 RBI. He's started at six different positions for Milwaukee this season.

LF Ryan Braun was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a strained left calf muscle. Missed most of last week with soreness in his arm and shoulder and wasn't 100 percent when he returned to action Monday so after suffering the leg injury Tuesday, the team decided to give Braun the full 10 days to recover from both injuries. Braun, manager Craig Counsell and GM David Stearns all said they expect him to return close to the 10-day window.