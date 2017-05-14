3B Travis Shaw hit a three-run home run to cap off a three-hit, four-RBI day for the Brewers in Saturday's win over the Mets and extended his hitting streak to six games in the process. During the streak, Shaw is batting .360 (9-for-25) with six runs, a double, two homers and seven RBIs. He's recorded three hits in a game four times this season.

RHP Zach Davies earned his fourth consecutive win Saturday but is still trying to find the command that made him a stalwart of Milwaukee's rotation a year ago. He allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk with two hit batters and a home run over five innings of work against the Mets. Over his last five starts, Davies is 4-0 and has allowed 12 earned runs in 26 innings of work with nine walks.

1B Eric Thames went 0-for-2 with a walk Saturday against the Mets, but left the game after six innings because manager Craig Counsell wanted to get his slugging first baseman a few innings of rest. Thames leads the team in batting average, home runs, OBP and OPS this season while playing 35 games, second most on the team.

RHP Corey Knebel, a leading candidate to take over ninth-inning duties since closer Neftali Feliz was moved to lower-leverage work, was unavailable for a second consecutive game Saturday as he recovers from a 41-pitch outing Thursday. Knebel has struck out at least one batter in all 19 of his appearances this season and leads National League relievers with 29 strikeouts on the year.