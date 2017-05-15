3B Travis Shaw is day-to-day after taking a ground ball to his right hand that forced him to leave Milwaukee's game Sunday after six innings. Shaw has been one of the Brewers' more consistent players this season, batting .283 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs from the cleanup position. He went 1-for-3 Sunday, extending his hitting streak to seven games.

RHP Wily Peralta failed again to get out of the fifth inning Sunday and allowed seven runs -- six earned -- on seven hits and a walk with one strikeout in an 11-9 victory the New York Mets. Peralta started the season 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA but in his last five starts, Peralta has gone 1-2 and has allowed 22 earned runs in 23 innings of work with seven home runs.

1B Eric Thames has been battling soreness in his legs and hasn't been playing at 100 percent lately, manager Craig Counsell said Sunday. Thames, tied for the NL lead with 13 home runs this season, has appeared in 36 of Milwaukee's 38 games. He started at first base Sunday then played the final few innings in left field, allowing hot-hitting Jesus Aguilar to see some action at first base.

RHP Corey Knebel earned his first save of the season Sunday, working a perfect ninth inning against the Mets. Knebel struck out at least one batter in each of his 20 appearances this season and is a leading candidate to slide into the closer's role with Neftali Feliz having been moved out of the spot and into lower-leverage situations until he gets on track.