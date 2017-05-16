FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
May 17, 2017 / 5:25 AM / 3 months ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Junior Guerra began a rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi on Monday, allowing five runs (two earned) in five innings. He is working his way back from a strained left calf. Guerra has been out since sustaining the injury running to first base just three innings into his Opening Day start.

LHP Brent Suter was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs Monday. Suter, 27, had a 4.91 earned run average in five appearances for the Brewers earlier this season. He was 2-1 with Colorado Springs with a 4.11 ERA in four appearances (three starts).

SS Eric Sogard has two homers in three games with the Brewers since being promoted from Triple-A Colorado Springs last Friday. Sogard, who signed with the Padres as their second-round pick in the 2007 draft, missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury. Since joining the Brewers last Friday, he is 2-for-6 with both hits being homers for three RBIs.

RHP Jhan Marinez was designated for assignment Monday to make room for LHP Brent Suter on the Brewers' 25-man roster. Marinez, 28, had a 5.40 ERA in 15 relief appearances. He allowed 23 hits and 11 walks (a 2.040 WHIP) with 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings.

1B-LF Eric Thames missed Monday's series opener due to a combination of stomach flu and sore legs. Thames has missed only three of the Brewers' 39 games and is hitting .315 with 13 home runs and 25 RBIs. He is tied for the National League lead in homers.

1B Jesus Aguilar was 3-for-5 Monday night and missed the cycle by a double. The home run was his third of the season, but the triple was only the second of his career.

3B Hernan Perez was 2-for-5 with a triple Monday. It was his fourth multi-hit game in the last six.

RF Domingo Santana was 3-for-5 Monday night with three RBIs. The three hits equaled his career high set earlier this season.

