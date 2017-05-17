3B Travis Shaw missed a second straight start Tuesday with a sprained right index finger suffered while fielding a ground ball Sunday. He is listed as day-to-day, although he could play as soon as Wednesday. Shaw is hitting .283 with eight homers and a team-leading 31 RBIs.

3B Eric Sogard had a career-high four hits Tuesday night, going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored. The two doubles also equaled his career best. Since being promoted from Triple-A Colorado Springs last Friday, Sogard is 6-for-10 with two doubles, two homers, four RBIs and four runs scored. One of the homers gave the Brewers a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th of Monday night's 6-5 loss to the Padres. Sogard, who was the Padres' second-round pick in the 2007 draft, missed all of the 2016 season with a knee injury.

1B-OF Eric Thames was re-diagnosed Tuesday morning with strep throat and missed a second straight game. He had missed Monday's series opener with what was described as a combination of the flu and sore legs. He looked improved Tuesday afternoon, but is doubtful for the final two games of the Padres series. Thames is tied for the National League lead with 13 homers.

RHP Jimmy Nelson picked up his first win since April 13 Tuesday while evening his record at 2-2. Nelson also got his first hit and RBI of the season.