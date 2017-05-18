3B Travis Shaw extended his career-best hitting streak to eight games Wednesday night after returning to the Brewers' lineup. He had missed the first two games of the series in San Diego with a sprained right index finger. Shaw went 2-for-4 Wednesday with a double, an RBI and a run. He is 12-for-32 (.375) during the streak with two home runs and nine RBIs, boosting his team-leading RBI total to 32.

RHP Paolo Espino could be making RHP Wily Peralta's next scheduled start Friday against the Cubs in Chicago after Peralta was moved to the bullpen. Espino is 4-0 with a 2.54 ERA in seven starts with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Espino, 30, also has a 1.03 WHIP with 40 strikeouts against only five walks in 39 innings.

RHP Wily Peralta, who has a 6.08 ERA in eight starts, is being bumped from the rotation to the bullpen. "We decided it was time to move Wily," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "There are ways we think it can help us and it can help Wily. We think his skills will play very well down there. It's a big change for him, and it's not easy to make that transition during the season."

OF/1B Eric Thames (strep throat) was feeling better Wednesday, but he likely won't return to the Brewers' lineup until Friday against the Cubs in Chicago. "Eric is making progress," manager Craig Counsell said. "He hit in the cage today and will take some batting practice on the field. He just has to get his strength back."

RHP Matt Garza allowed a run on four hits and a walk Wednesday at San Diego. He is 3-0 lifetime against the Padres with a 1.85 ERA in five starts. The Brewers are 4-1 in his five starts this season although he is only 2-0.