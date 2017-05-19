3B Travis Shaw was 1-for-3 with a walk Thursday. Despite missing the first two games of the series with a sprained index finger on his right hand, Shaw extended his career-long hitting streak to nine games. Shaw is 13-for-35 (.371) with two homers and nine RBIs during the streak.

RHP Zach Davies allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts Thursday afternoon to improve to 5-2 on the season. But Thursday's outing was Davies' first quality start of the season. His earned run average coming into the game was 5.80. "Davies kept us in there today," said Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

RHP Paolo Espino will make his major league debut at the age of 30 Friday night when the Brewers promote him from Triple-A Colorado Springs to pitch against the Cubs in Wrigley Field. He was 4-0 for Colorado Springs with a 2.54 ERA in seven starts. Espino had 40 strikeouts against only five walks in 39 innings.

INF Eric Sogard has some amazing numbers since being promoted from Triple-A Colorado Springs last Friday ... like a .588 batting average, a .682 on-base percentage and a 1.118 slugging percentage for a 1.800 OPS. Over the past four days at Petco Park, Sogard, who was the Padres' second-round pick in the 2007 draft, had two four-hit games in the series. He was 4-for-4 Thursday with a double, a walk and drove in the first three runs scored by the Brewers. He was 9-for-15 in the series with the two doubles, a homer, five RBIs, four runs scored and two walks -- reaching base 11 times in 17 plate appearances. "I don't think I've ever been this hot," said Sogard, who is 10-for-17 with three doubles, two homers, seven RBIs, four walks, a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch with five runs scored since being promoted.