C Jett Bandy was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two walks as he reached base four times, including a first-inning RBI single, on Friday against the Cubs. It was the second time he has been on base four times in his career, the last on Aug. 24, 2016, when he was 4-for-5 against Toronto.

RHP Paolo Espino made his major league debut against the Cubs after toiling 11 years in the minor leagues and allowed two earned runs in four innings. He struck out Kyle Schwarber leading off the game for his first career strikeout. Espino, who is 76-63 with a 3.69 ERA in 291 games (191 starts) in the minor leagues, was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.

RHP Wily Peralta (5-2) may be working out of the bullpen, but he's still picking up victories for the Brewers. The former starter struck out five in a scoreless seventh and eighth inning to get the win on Friday against the Cubs. "I was a little nervous the first time running down to the mound," said Peralta (5-2), who moved to the bullpen this week. "It felt a little bit different, but it's a normal game. You still have to go out there and keep making pitches even though you're not starting."

1B Eric Thames was back in the starting lineup for first time since Sunday after a bout with strep throat and went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored on Friday against the Cubs. He appeared as a pinch hitter in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Padres.

RHP Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.43 ERA) remains unbeaten as he and the Brewers approach Saturday's scheduled start against the Cubs. But actual decisions -- wins or losses -- have been elusive as Anderson takes the mound for his ninth start. He hasn't had a decision in more than a month -- a 6-3 Brewers victory over the Cubs on April 17 at Miller Park. He worked five innings and gave up three runs (two earned) and seven hits in five innings. Anderson is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs.

OF Ryan Braun is moving closer to returning to the active roster, but he remained on the disabled list Friday (strained left calf). "Everything's going well," said Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who added that a Sunday reactivation was possible. Braun is batting .287 through 27 games with seven home runs and 18 RBIs.

RF Domingo Santana was 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs on Friday against the Cubs. He had a sixth-inning single after the rain delay. Santana is batting .273 with five homers and 19 RBIs through 41 games.