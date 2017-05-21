RHP Tyler Cravy was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday. He was 3-1 with one save and a 4.26 ERA in 14 relief appearances in the minors this year.

RHP Paolo Espino was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.

INF Eric Sogard was in the leadoff spot instead of INF Jonathan Villar on Saturday before the rainout. Sogard is 9-for-19 (.474) with one home run and five RBIs on the road trip. He has hit .476 with two home runs and seven RBIs in seven games.

2B Jonathan Villar was moved out of the lineup spot on Saturday before the game against the Cubs was rained out. Villar is 1-for-16 on the road trip. He has hit .207 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 43 games.

RHP Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.43 ERA) is expected to start Sunday against the Cubs. His start was bumped back one day due to Saturday's rainout. He is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA in four career starts against Chicago.

LF Ryan Braun (left calf strain) could return from the 10-day disabled list as soon as Sunday or as late as Thursday, manager Craig Counsell indicated Saturday. Braun went on the DL retroactive to May 11. He is batting .287 with seven home runs in 27 games.