RHP Junior Guerra is "tentatively scheduled" to come off the disabled list Friday and re-join the rotation when the Brewers host Arizona at Miller Park. Guerra made just one start this season, pitching three innings on Opening Day before straining his right calf and ultimately landing on the disabled list a day later. He wrapped up a two-game minor league rehab stint Sunday at Triple-A Colorado Springs where he allowed four runs -- three earned -- on 11 hits with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. Guerra was arguably Milwaukee's best starter a year ago, going 9-3 with a 3.01 ERA in 21 starts as a 31-year-old rookie.

RHP Neftali Feliz worked two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts Tuesday as he tries to get back on track after losing the closer's job earlier this month. Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, Feliz was 0-4 with a 6.19 ERA at the time of the role change. He's made three appearances since, allowing two runs -- one earned -- in four innings of work with four strikeouts.

1B Eric Thames was in Milwaukee's starting lineup Tuesday but is still battling soreness in his legs, manager Craig Counsell said. Thames burst onto the scene after a three-year stint in Korea by batting .345 with 11 home runs in April but thanks to a balky hamstring and a bout of strep throat, he came into the game Tuesday batting .240 with two home runs and seven RBI in May. Thames said he's still adjusting to the major league schedule, which has far fewer off-days than the Korean League.

LF Ryan Braun started for a second straight game since returning from a stint on the 10-day disabled list but is still trying to get back into a groove. Braun went 0-for-5 Sunday at Chicago then went hitless in three trips with a walk Tuesday against the Blue Jays. "He is not swinging it like he is capable of right now but he will get there," manager Craig Counsell said.