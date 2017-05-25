3B Travis Shaw snapped an 0-for-7 funk with a ninth-inning double Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Shaw has been one of Milwaukee's most consistent hitters this season, batting .282 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and a team-high 39 RBIs out of the cleanup spot. He's been able to stay in the lineup on a regular basis by hitting right-handers (.276/.308/.537) and left-handers (.300/.349/.550) well this season.

RHP Wily Peralta threw two scoreless innings Wednesday as he continues his transition from starter to a bullpen role. Peralta allowed two hits with a strikeout. He hasn't allowed a run in either of his two relief appearances spanning four innings. Peralta went 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA in his first three starts this season but was 4-2 with a 6.08 mark when he was moved to the bullpen May 14.

RHP Matt Garza took the loss for the first time in four starts this season after allowing six runs on seven hits including three solo home runs over 5 1/3 innings against the Blue Jays. Garza came into the game 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in 29 2/3 innings. Garza took on a major shift in approach during the offseason, relying more on his off-speed stuff rather than his fastball, a change that came by request from manager Craig Counsell and the Brewers' coaching staff.

LF Ryan Braun was not in Milwaukee's starting lineup Wednesday, but it was a scheduled day off and not related to the calf and arm/shoulder issues that landed him on the 10-day disabled list. Braun has struggled since being activated Sunday, going 0-for-8 with a strikeout in two games. He's batting .265 on the year with seven home runs and 19 RBIs in 29 games.