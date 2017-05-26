RHP Junior Guerra is expected to return from the disabled list Friday and start the second contest of the four-game series. Guerra has been out since straining his right calf three innings into his Opening Day start. Guerra was Milwaukee's best starter a year ago, going 9-3 with a 3.01 ERA in 20 starts as a 31-year-old rookie.

RHP Zach Davies saw his five-decision winning streak come to an end Thursday after allowing three runs on seven hits with a pair of walks and two strikeouts over six innings. He's 3-1 with a 4.23 ERA with 10 walks and 17 strikeouts in five May starts but 5-3 with a 5.33 ERA overall this season.

C Manny Pina left Thursday's game after he was hit in the left arm by a pitch from Robbie Ray in the second inning but only suffered a contusion and is considered day-to-day, manager Craig Counsell said. Pina has been a surprise bright spot for Milwaukee this season, batting .298 with two home runs and 12 RBIs while splitting time behind the plate with Jett Bandy.

OF Ryan Braun is headed back to the disabled list for the second time this month after tweaking the left calf he originally strained May 10 while chasing down a pop fly in the third inning against Arizona on Thursday. Braun, who was marking the 10th anniversary of his MLB debut, batted .287 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs while playing 24 of Milwaukee's 26 April games but has appeared in only six games this month, posting a .235 average with one RBI.