RHP Junior Guerra was activated from the disabled list Friday and pitched 5 2/3 innings in his first appearance since Opening Day, when he suffered a right calf strain three innings into his start. Guerra was Milwaukee's top starter a year ago, going 9-3 with a 3.01 ERA in 20 appearances. He held the Diamondbacks to a run on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

C Manny Pina was available to pinch-hit Friday a day after he was hit in the left arm by a pitch. X-rays performed Thursday night came back negative and Pina reported to the park feeling good, manager Craig Counsell said. Pina is batting .298 this season, splitting time behind the plate with Jett Bandy.

RHP Corey Knebel recorded a strikeout Friday and now has at least one in each of his 25 appearances this season but allowed his first home run since Sept. 3 of last season and saw his 14-inning scoreless streak come to an end with his first blown save of the season.

LF Ryan Braun (left calf) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, just five days after being activated. Braun re-injured his left calf during Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks. He was on the DL for an injury to the same calf before being activated on Sunday. The injury occurred as Braun chased down a high fly ball in the third inning. "Same calf, same situation," Braun said. "I knew when I came back that I wasn't at 100 percent, but it was good enough that I was optimistic I'd be able to work through it. It just kind of grabbed on me when I ran to catch that popup."

LF Ryan Braun was officially placed on the disabled list, a day after tweaking the left calf he strained earlier this month. He was expected to consult with team physician Dr. William Raasch Friday evening but was not scheduled to undergo an MRI exam. Manager Craig Counsell said Braun likely will need more than just 10 days to recover from the injury but the team won't know about progress for at least another week.