INF Eric Sogard was in the starting lineup and atop Milwaukee's batting order Saturday as manager Craig Counsell gave Jonathan Villar a day off. Sogrard finished with two hits and now has at least one in eight of his eight starts this season while batting .419 overall since he was brought up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 12.

2B Jonathan Villar got a day off Saturday and might be dropped from the leadoff spot when he returns to the starting lineup Sunday afternoon, manager Craig Counsell said. After batting .285 with 62 stolen bases a year ago, Villar has struggled this season, posting a .213 average with 12 steals and 60 strikeouts.

1B Jesus Aguilar hit his fourth home run of the season Saturday, continuing a productive month. Playing primarily as a backup to Eric Thames, Aguilar is batting .341 (15-for-44) with five doubles, two triples and 16 RBIs in 20 games this month. He could see his playing time increase as Thames is expected to see time in left field while Ryan Braun is on the disabled list.

SS Orlando Arcia went 1-for-3 with a run scored Saturday, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He's batting .370 (10-for-27) during that stretch with a double, a walk and two RBIs. Arcia is batting .237 for the season.