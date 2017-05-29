2B Jonathan Villar was dropped out of the Brewers' leadoff spot Sunday against Arizona. Villar established himself as Milwaukee's top-of-the-order option last season when he batted .285 with 62 stolen bases but has struggled this season, posting a .219 average after a two-hit game Sunday, and has struck out 62 times.

1B Eric Thames got a day off Sunday but manager Craig Counsell said it was not a direct result of nagging leg issues that had been plaguing the slugger earlier this month. Thames slashed .370/.489/.904 with a Major League-leading 11 home runs through his first 90 plate appearances this season but has gone .192/.330/.309 with two homers over his last 94 PAs.

SS Orlando Arcia extended his hitting streak to a career-high eight games Sunday with a two-hit effort against Arizona. He's batting .387 (12-for-31) during that stretch with six runs, a double, a walk and two RBIs.

RHP Arcenio Leon threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning with a strikeout in his major league debut Sunday against the White Sox. The Tigers purchased his contract from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

OF Domingo Santana moved up to No. 2 in the Brewers' lineup Sunday and made the most of it with two hits including his first career grand slam. Manager Craig Counsell said that Santana's improved production -- he's batting .333 this month with 15 RBIs -- made it a no-brainer to put him into more of a run-producing role.