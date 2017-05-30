RHP Zach Davies will look to get back on the winning track Tuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Brewers in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Davies took the loss last Thursday, when he gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings as the Brewers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0. The loss snapped a seven-start unbeaten streak for Davies, who was 5-0 with a 4.14 ERA in that span. Davies is 2-0 with a 4.41 ERA in three starts against the Mets.

LF/1B Eric Thames saw his slump deepen Monday, when he went 0-for-3 with a walk as the Brewers lost to the Mets, 4-2. Thames is hitless in his last 18 official at-bats, a stretch in which his average has fallen from .309 to .273 -- the lowest it has been since he was batting .200 after the second game of the season on Apr. 4. He has also gone 14 straight games without a home runs, though he still ranks among the National League's top 10 with 13 homers. Thames also has 26 RBIs in 45 games this season.

RHP Matt Garza suffered his second straight loss Monday, when he gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 5 2/3 innings as the Brewers fell to the Mets 4-2. Garza allowed just two hits through four scoreless innings before the Mets dinged him for four runs and five hits the rest of the way. It was the second consecutive start in which Garza faded after a promising beginning. Against the Toronto Blue Jays last Wednesday, Garza retired the first nine batters he faced before eventually giving up six runs over 5 1/3 innings in an 8-4 defeat. Garza is 2-2 with a 3.98 ERA in seven starts this season.

RF Domingo Santana continued his hot hitting Monday, when he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer as the Brewers fell to the Mets, 4-2. Santana was the only player with two hits for the Brewers, who were limited to five hits by a trio of Mets pitchers. The homer was the second in as many games for Santana, who also homered in consecutive games on Apr. 9-11. He has six RBIs in his last three game and 11 RBIs in his last eight games. Overall this season, Santana is batting .276 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 48 games.