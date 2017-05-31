RHP Junior Guerra will make his second start since coming off the disabled list on Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Brewers in the third game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Guerra didn't factor into the decision last Friday, when he allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five over 5 2/3 innings in the Brewers' 4-2, 10-inning loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was the first major league appearance since April 3 for Guerra, who suffered a right calf injury during his Opening Day start.

1B/LF Eric Thames snapped out of a long slump Tuesday night, when he went 2-for-4 with a pair of walks as the Brewers fell to the Mets 5-4 in 12 innings. Thames entered the game in an 0-for-19 skid but singled in the first, drew a walk in the third, tripled in the fifth and walked and scored in the seventh before grounding out in the eighth and striking out in the 10th. He is batting .278 with 13 homers and 26 RBIs in 46 games this season.

SS Orlando Arcia extended his career-long hitting streak to 10 games Tuesday, when he went 3-for-6 in the Brewers' 5-4, 12-inning loss to the Mets. Arcia singled in each of his first two at-bats before popping out in the sixth, flying out in the eighth and singling again in the 10th. He almost had another hit in the 12th, but an infield single was changed to a fielder's choice when it was determined upon review that the throw from Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera beat C Manny Pina to the bag. Arcia is batting.390 (16-for-41) during the streak, a stretch in which he's raised his overall average from .208 to .253 -- the highest it has been since April 14. He also has four homers and 17 RBIs in 48 games.

RHP Corey Knebel continued his torrid start to the season Tuesday night, when he recorded three strikeouts over 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief in the Brewers' 5-4, 12-inning loss to the Mets, Knebel has recorded at least one strikeout in all 26 of his appearances this season, which is the third-longest streak for a relief pitcher since 1900. Only New York Yankees LHP Aroldis Chapman has longer streaks. Knebel is 0-0 with three saves and a 1.08 ERA in 26 games this season while striking out 44 batters in just 25 innings.