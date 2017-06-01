2B Eric Sogard continued his unlikely transformation into a leadoff hitter Wednesday, when he went 1-for-2 with three walks and two runs scored in the Brewers' 7-1 win over the Mets. Sogard entered the season with a .295 on-base percentage, 29 stolen bases and nearly twice as many strikeouts (162) as walks (92) in 435 big league games. But he's produced a .571 on-base percentage with 13 walks and just two strikeouts in 15 games since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 2. In addition, the Brewers are 5-0 when he leads off. Sogard is batting .400 with two homers, eight RBIs and two stolen bases this season,

LF/1B Eric Thames continued to emerge from a long slump Wednesday, when he went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and two walks as the Brewers routed the Mets, 7-1. The first-inning homer by Thames was his first since May 9. He went 63 plate appearances in between homers, a stretch in which he batted just .163 with two RBIs while battling a hamstring injury and strep throat. Thames, who snapped an 0-for-19 skid on Tuesday, has reached base eight times in 10 plate appearances in the last two games. He is batting .286 with 14 homers and 28 RBIs in 47 games this season.

RHP Chase Anderson will look to build off perhaps his best start as a major leaguer on Thursday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Brewers in the finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Anderson earned the win in his most recent start last Saturday, when carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning and ended up allowing just one hit while walking three and striking out a career-high 11 over seven shutout innings in the Brewers' 6-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was lifted after giving up a leadoff single to Diamondbacks SS Nick Ahmed on his career-high 114th pitch. It was the second time Anderson has carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning for the Brewers -- he also did so against the Chicago Cubs on May 17, 2016 -- and the second time he's allowed one hit over seven innings. He also tossed seven innings of one-hit ball for the Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants on June 12, 2015. Anderson is 0-2 with a 4.80 ERA in three career starts against the Mets.

SS Orlando Arcia extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games Wednesday, when he went 1-for-5 in the Brewers' 7-1 win over the Mets. Arcia struck out in the second and grounded to short in the third and fifth before lacing a long double to left-center field in the seventh, He is batting .370 (17-for-46) during the streak, a stretch in which he has lifted his average from .208 to .251. He also has four homers and 17 RBIs in 49 games.