RHP Chase Anderson followed up the best start of his career with another gem Thursday afternoon, when he earned the win by tossing seven scoreless innings as the Brewers beat the Mets 2-1. Anderson allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out seven in throwing seven shutout innings for the second straight start. He carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his previous start Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks and was lifted after giving up a leadoff single to Diamondbacks SS Nick Ahmed. The back-to-back scoreless outings have lowered Anderson's ERA from a season-high 4.25 to 3.30. Anderson is 4-1 in 11 starts and has struck out 59 batters over 62 2/3 innings.

SS Orlando Arcia's 11-game hitting streak ended Thursday, when he entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and struck out in his only at-bat of the Brewers' 2-1 victory over the New York Mets. Arcia, who was out of the lineup in favor of IF Eric Sogard, batted .370 with two RBIs during the streak which was the longest of his two-year career. Overall this season, Arcia is batting .250 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 50 games.

RHP Jimmy Nelson looks to continue a breakout season Friday night when he takes the mound for the Brewers in the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park. Nelson earned the win Sunday, when he gave up one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out 10 over seven innings as the Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5. It was the second career 10-strikeout game for Nelson, who finished one whiff shy of his single-game high set May 8, 2015, as well as fifth time he's allowed one run or fewer in a start and the seventh time he's issued one walk or fewer. Nelson led the National League with 16 losses, 86 walks and 17 hit batsmen last season but is 3-3 while walking only 16 and plunking one batter over 56 1/3 innings this season. He is 0-2 with a 1.89 ERA in three career starts against the Dodgers.

RHP Corey Knebel took another step closer to history Thursday afternoon, when he earned his fourth save by striking out two in a hitless ninth to close out the Brewers' 2-1 victory over the Mets. Knebel has recorded at least one strikeout in all 27 of his appearances this year, which is the third-longest streak by a relief pitcher to open a season since 1900. Only New York Yankees LHP Aroldis Chapman has longer streaks. As a member of the Cincinnati Reds, Chapman opened the season by recording at least one strikeout in his first 29 games of the 2012 season and his first 37 games of the 2014 season. Knebel is 0-0 with four saves and a 1.04 ERA while striking out 46 batters in just 26 innings.