RHP Jimmy Nelson struck out a career-best 11 batters Monday but did not take a decision in Milwaukee's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers. Over his last two outings, Nelson has allowed just one run on 12 hits without a walk while striking out 21. He's the first pitcher in Brewers history to strike out 10 or more batters without a walk in consecutive starts.

RHP Corey Knebel recorded a strikeout for the 28th straight game this season, but also allowed his third home run of the year and blew a save for the third time in seven tries. Since moving into the closer's role on May 12, Kenbel has held batters to a .111 batting average.

OF Ryan Braun ran on an anti-gravity treadmill Monday for the first time since returning to the disabled list on May 26 with a strained left calf but there is still no timetable for his return, manager Craig Counsell said Friday. Braun is eligible to return to action Monday but will need more time, Counsell said. "All I really know is it's going to be longer than 10 days," Counsell said. "That's all I can tell you for sure."

OF Domingo Santana hit his ninth home run of the season Friday, a solo shot in the seventh off Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. Santana has homers in three of his last five games and is batting .333 (34-for-102) with four doubles, six home runs and 22 RBIs over his last 28 games, dating to April 30.