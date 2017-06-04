3B Travis Shaw had three hits Saturday, including his first career grand slam and has reached base safely in 20 of his last 22 games, posting a .385 OBP during that span. Shaw has 10 home runs through 50 games this season after hitting 16 in 145 a year ago with the Red Sox.

RHP Corey Knebel was unavailable Saturday after working three consecutive games, including Friday when he blew his third save of the season. Manager Craig Counsell said he plans to stick with Knebel, who has a 2.00 ERA and has held opponents to a .156 batting average since assumed ninth-inning duties when Neftali Feliz was demoted May 12. He has struck out one batter in each of his 28 appearances this season.

RHP Matt Garza left his start Saturday after four innings with a chest contusion suffered when he collided with 1B Jesus Aguilar trying to make a play at first base. Garza allowed two runs -- one earned -- on three hits and four walks Sunday while striking out two. Since going 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA in his first five starts this season, he's 0-2 over his last three outings and has allowed 11 earned runs in 15 innings of work.