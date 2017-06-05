RHP Jacob Barnes worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings Sunday. He's held opponents to just one run over his last 11 appearances with just two walks to 11 strikeouts during that stretch Right-handed-hitting opponents are batting .157 (8-for-51) against Barnes this season.

RHP Corey Knebel got back on track Sunday, striking out three in the ninth to record his fifth save of the season. Knebel had blown his last two save opportunities at Miller Park, including Friday when he a game-tying home run in the ninth inning -- his third blown save in seven opportunities. Knebel has struck out at least one batter in each of his 29 appearances this season, tied for the second-longest streak for a reliever since 1900.

RHP Matt Garza was still feeling sore Sunday, a day after suffered a chest contusion when he collided with 1B Jesus Aguilar. Manager Craig Counsell said Garza would be examined over the next few days but wasn't sure if his next start would be in jeopardy. "He's sore," Counsell said. "He said he felt like he was in a car crash. We'll just have to wait and see how he reacts the next couple of days."

OF Domingo Santana homered for the fourth time in his last seven games Sunday, increasing his season total to 10. Santana is batting .327 since April 30 with five doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBI. "His at-bats have been really impressive," manager Craig Counsell said. "He's taken a step forward this year, there's no question. He's really maturing as a hitter, and you see it in his at-bats. Even as the season is going on, he's getting better. He's becoming a real force there, and an important player for us."