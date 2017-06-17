2B Jonathan Villar has been playing catch and taking swings in the batting cage but is still a ways from returning after straining his lower back last week at Arizona. Villar was scuffling when he was injured, batting .213 with 76 strikeouts, leading manager Craig Counsell to turn to the hot bat of Eric Sogard to lead off and play second base.

OF Keon Broxton homered for the fourth time in his last six games Friday and now has 10 for the season. He's 6-for-19 overall during that stretch, with nine RBIs. Broxton's surge helped him break out of a mini-slump and happens to coincide with the arrival of highly-touted minor league outfielders Lewis Brinson and Brett Phillips.

RHP Corey Knebel struck out two batters Friday and now has at least one in each of his 35 appearances this season, the second-longest streak, exclusively for a reliever, to begin a season since 1900. He has struck out 61 overall in 34 2/3 innings this season.

LF Ryan Braun went through a full pregame workout on Friday and felt no issues with his left calf but has yet to receive a minor league rehab assignment. Manager Craig Counsell said finalizing plans for Braun were complicated by the upcoming minor league all-star breaks. Braun has missed 29 games in two separate stints on the DL for the calf, including the last 22 since being sidelined May 26.