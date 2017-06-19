C Manny Pina hit his fourth home run of the season Sunday, a solo shot off Padres RHP Luis Perdomo, giving him home runs in consecutive starts for the first time in his career. All four of Pina's home runs have come at Miller Park and at the expense of right-handed pitchers.

2B Eric Sogard stayed hot at the plate Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a double to extend his hitting streak to six games. Sogard has reached base in 24 of the 31 games he has played since being brought up to the majors on May 12. He has been a fixture atop the lineup with slumping second baseman Jonathan Villar on the disabled list.

RHP Jimmy Nelson recorded his first career complete game Sunday, going the distance while holding the Padres to a run on six hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in a 2-1 victory at Miller Park. He is the first Milwaukee pitcher to go a full nine innings since Taylor Jungmann on July 11, 2015.

OF Ryan Braun has been cleared to do "everything" as he works his way back from a strained left calf, but he isn't quite ready to start a rehab assignment, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Sunday. "Ryan has got to have confidence to take the next step," Counsell said. "We're just not quite there yet. We're still hopeful that this week that we take this final step. We've got to clear that last hurdle. There's no setback at all. I just think we have to clear that step where he feels like he can go at full steam. He's cleared to do everything."