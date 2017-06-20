RHP Neftali Feliz was released Friday by the Milwaukee Brewers, who signed the veteran closer to a one-year, $5.35 million contract during the winter but designated him for assignment last Wednesday after Feliz went 1-5 with a 6.00 ERA in 29 appearances. He converted eight of nine save opportunities this season but lost the closer's role after struggling in non-save situations and never seemed to get on track.

2B Eric Sogard extended his hitting streak to seven games on Monday. He's batting .393 during that stretch (11-for-28) with three doubles and two RBIs. Sogard has reached base in 25 of his 33 games this season and has all but taken over the starting job from Jonathan Villar, who has been out a week with a strained back but had been slumping all season before the injury.

2B Jonathan Villar resumed on-field workouts Monday for the first time since landing on the disabled list with a lower back strain on June 10. Manager Craig Counsell said Villar will go through two days of workouts and then head out for a minor league rehab assignment. But Villar might not immediately return to his starting role once healthy. Eric Sogard has remained red hot since being brought up to the majors on May 12 and has six-game hitting streak while reaching base in 24 of his 31 games this season. Villar, meanwhile, has been mired in a slump all season.

RHP Wily Peralta was knocked around again as he continues transitioning from a starting to a relief role. Peralta gave up four runs, five hits and a walk in one inning and has now allowed a run in each of his last seven appearances. Peralta went 4-2 with a 6.08 ERA in eight starts this season but is 1-2 with a 10.53 ERA in nine relief outings, giving him an overall ERA of 7.21 this season. "Frankly, it's getting tough," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "That's kind of where we're at with it. We're getting the big velocity that we thought we'd get. The last couple of nights, we got it. But obviously there's still some hard contact. A lot of hard contact."