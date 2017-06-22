LHP Brent Suter is back with the Milwaukee Brewers for the fifth time this season after being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Tuesday when Wily Peralta landed on the disabled list. Suter has appeared in six games this season, going 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA.

2B Keston Hiura is headed to the Arizona Rookie League after agreeing to contract terms Wednesday with the Milwaukee Brewers, who selected him with the ninth overall pick in last week's MLB Draft. Hiura did not play the field this season but was still the NCAA batting champ last season, posting a .442 average and a .567 OBP while serving as UC-Irvine's designated hitter. Medical reports showed the elbow had healed significantly so Hiura will not need surgery. General manager David Stearns said he'll go through a six-week throwing program and could see time in the field with Class A Wisconsin later this summer.

2B Jonathan Villar will begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Class A Wisconsin. Villar has been out since May 25 with a lower back strain. Villar was having a rough year before the injury. After batting .285 with 62 stolen bases a year ago, Villar had a .213 average and 76 strikeouts in 56 games.

RHP Wily Peralta was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a strained left calf. Manager Craig Counsell said Peralta suffered the injury during workouts a day earlier and reported it to the training staff Wednesday afternoon. The injury comes two days after another rough outing for Peralta, who has a 10.54 ERA in nine appearances since being removed from the starting rotation and a 7.21 mark overall this season.

LF Ryan Braun is headed to Appleton, Wis., where he will begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Class A Wisconsin. Braun has appeared in just three games since May 11 thanks to a strained left calf that's required two separate stints on the disabled list -- the third and fourth such occasions of his career. He's expected to stay with Wisconsin through the weekend and could join the Brewers next week in Cincinnati.