SS Orlando Arcia had two hits on Friday and has four multi-hit games over his last seven. During that stretch, he's batting .409 (9-for-22). Arcia is now 6-for-15 this season against Atlanta.

CF Keon Broxton hit his 12th homer on Friday. Milwaukee has homered in 11 straight games, dating to the second game of a June 13 doubleheader against St. Louis. The Brewers homered in 13 straight games earlier this season.

RHP Jimmy Nelson (5-4) worked five innings and allowed four runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out eight. He suffered his first loss since May 23. Nelson said, "Just a few guys that got some big two-strike hits. Fouled off some tough pitches until they got something they could hit."

RHP Matt Garza will make his 11th start of the season and second against the Braves. He beat Atlanta 4-3 on April 30 at Miller Park, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on six hits, with seven strikeouts. Garza has made eight career starts against the Braves and compiled a record of 2-4 with a 4.56 ERA. Garza will be trying to rebound from a below-average start. He beaten by Pirates on June 19 when he allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings in a game the Brewers lost 8-1.