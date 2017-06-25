--RHP Zach Davies (7-4, 5.40) will make his 16th start. He is coming off a 7-3 loss to Pittsburgh on June 20. He was tagged for seven runs on 10 hits, two of them home runs. He tied his career high for hits and runs allowed. In four starts this month, Davies is 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA. Davies has faced the Braves only one time. He received no decision against Atlanta on Aug. 8, 2016, at Miller Park, going seven innings and allowing three runs. The Brewers lost that game 4-3 in 12 innings.

LHP Josh Hader pitched a scoreless inning of relief on Saturday. The rookie has thrown 6 1/3 scoreless innings of relief since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

OF Nick Franklin was ejected for arguing from the bench in the first inning, even though he was not in the starting lineup. It was his first ejection this season. Franklin was overly loud when complaining about how much time the umpires were giving Atlanta to decide whether to challenge a call.

CF Keon Broxton hit in the leadoff spot for the seventh time and went 2-for-4 on Saturday. He had been hitting just .192 in the top spot. Broxton is 3-for-7 in the series and is 6-for-16 (.375) against the Braves this season.

RHP Matt Garza (3-4) pitched six innings on Saturday and allowed three runs on seven hits, with four strikeouts. It was the fourth loss in his last five decisions. Garza has a 6.32 ERA during those five decisions, dating back to May 24 against Toronto.