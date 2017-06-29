RHP Brandon Woodruff is finishing his rehab in Arizona. "I think they've targeted game action probably during the All-Star break," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He's got to start throwing again." Woodruff is on the 10-day DL with right hamstring tightness.

RHP Wily Peralta was moved to the bullpen in the middle of May. A month later, he was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain. Brewers manager Craig Counsell plans to continue using Peralta in relief when he's healthy. "That's what we're shooting for," Counsell said. "When he gets to the point of being able to rehab, he will pitch out of the bullpen. That's still what we're planning."

RHP Chase Anderson left Wednesday night's game in Cincinnati after pitching one inning. Anderson appeared to grab his left side after striking out to end the second. The injury was defined as a strained left oblique. "Anytime you lose one of your five starters, it's a big blow," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We're probably going to lose him for a pretty good bit of time here. The guy's pitching very, very well and we'll have to cover in his absence. It's going to be difficult." Coming into Wednesday's outing, Anderson was 11-3 with a 2.87 ERA in his previous 27 starts dating to last July. Counsell said the key for Anderson is renewed confidence in his curve ball and the cutter. Anderson is 6-2 with a 2.89 ERA in 16 starts this season, helping Milwaukee spend 39 days alone in first place in the National League Central.

LF Ryan Braun homered for the eighth time this season Wednesday night in Cincinnati, giving him 23 career homers at Great American Ball Park. That ties Lance Berkman for the most by a visiting player there.