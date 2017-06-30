RHP Jorge Lopez was recalled from Double-A Biloxi on Thursday to give the Brewers an extra arm after Chase Anderson was placed on the DL. Lopez entered Thursday night's game and allowed three straight singles loading the bases to begin the eighth. A 4-6-3 double play helped him escape the jam. He finished with one run allowed on four hits over two innings in relief. "He got in a little trouble, but he kept throwing strikes, and that was the big thing," Counsell said. Lopez went 3-6 with a 5.04 ERA in 16 appearances including 13 starts for Biloxi.

1B Eric Thames' struggles, according to manager Craig Counsell, are related more to what pitches he's swinging at than scouting reports catching up to him or pitchers beginning to make adjustments to him. "We'll have the answer when he gets hot again," Counsell said. "That's usually how it works." Thames was given a day off Thursday to reset. He's 2-for-20 with no homers or RBIs during the current road trip. After hitting eight home runs in seven games against the Reds in April, Thames is 0-for-8 with five strikeouts in the first two games of the series at Great American Ball Park. He hasn't homered since June 17.

RHP Chase Anderson will meet with the team's medical staff Friday to determine the full extent of his left quad strain. Anderson left Wednesday night's game in Cincinnati after pitching one inning. He appeared to grab his left side after striking out to end the second. Anderson was 11-3 with a 2.87 ERA in his 27 starts dating to last July. Brewers manager Craig Counsell expects Anderson to miss up to two months but will know more Friday. He was placed on the 10-day DL.

RHP Jimmy Nelson held the Reds hitless until Joey Votto's solo homer with one out in the fourth inning Thursday. Nelson allowed only three hits through seven innings and tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts. "You don't want to put too much pressure on yourself to go deep in a game, but I wanted to help the bullpen," Nelson said. "(Losing Chase Anderson) is big for sure. We just have to step up as a rotation."