RHP Tyler Cravy was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday, clearing room on the 40-man roster for Rob Scahill to return to the team. One of the team's final cuts out of spring training, Cravy was called up May 21 but never appeared in a game as the Brewers' scheduled contest with the Cubs that night was rained out. He's made 21 appearances for Colorado Springs this season, going 4-2 with a 5.06 ERA.

UTL Nick Franklin was dealt to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Franklin was claimed off waivers during the opening the week of the season from Tampa and batted .189 in 89 plate appearances for the Brewers, who designated him for assignment when Ryan Braun and Jonathan Villar returned from the disabled list earlier this week.

1B Eric Thames was out of the Brewers' starting lineup for a second consecutive game Friday. He is trying to clear his head in the midst of a major slump.

RHP Rob Scahill returned to the Brewers on Friday after having his contract selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He was with Milwaukee once already this season, appearing in 13 games while going 1-2 with a 3.57 ERA.