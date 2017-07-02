1B Eric Thames returned to the Brewers' starting lineup on Saturday after a two-day mental break that followed a 10-game stretch in which Thames went 3-for-37, including hitless in his last 14 at-bats. He snapped out of his funk with a single and a walk in five plate appearances against the Marlins.

C Stephen Vogt singled Saturday and now has a hit in each of his last three games. Since joining the Brewers last Tuesday, Vogt is batting .400 (4-for-10) with two home runs and four RBIs. He batted .217 in 54 games for Oakland, who designated Vogt for assignment last weekend.

SS Orlando Arcia had three hits Saturday, including his seventh home run of the season, in Milwaukee's 8-4 victory over the Marlins. Arcia has reached base in eight straight games while batting .464 (13-for-28) during that stretch with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs. He's considered a Gold Glove candidate for his work at shortstop that season and added another line to his resume by snaring a first-inning line drive that snuffed out a Miami rally.

OF Domingo Santana homered for the 14th time this season on Saturday and now has two in his last three games. Eleven of his home runs have come at Miller Park this season, where he's batting .245 with 25 RBIs compared with a .298 mark with three homers and 16 RBIs on the road.