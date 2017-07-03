LHP Brent Suter gets a spot start Monday when the Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game interleague series with the Baltimore Orioles at Miller Park. Suter's start comes in place of right-hander Chase Anderson, who was lost for 4-6 weeks when he suffered a strained oblique in the first inning of his last outing. Suter has bounced back and forth between Milwaukee and Triple-A Colorado Springs this season posting an 0-1 record and 4.20 ERA in eight big league appearances while going 3-1 with a 4.42 ERA in 10 outings including eight starts for Colorado Springs.

1B Eric Thames snapped an 11-game home run drought Sunday with a solo shot off Marlins RHP Dan Straily. It was the 21st home run of the season for Thames, who hit 11 in April but just three in May and six in June. Thames batted .267 last month but closed it out with a 3-for-37 slump and was 0-for-14 before getting two days off to close out the month.

SS Orlando Arcia had two hits and homered for the second time in as many games Sunday. Arcia has reached base in nine straight games, batting .469 (15-for-32) during that stretch. Over his last 41 outings, Arcia has raised his batting average from .208 to .288.

RHP Corey Knebel is headed to his first-ever All-Star game. Knebel is having a breakout season, posting a 1.13 ERA in 40 appearances and has converted 13 of 15 save opportunities since assuming the closer's role on May 12. Knebel set a modern record for MLB relievers by recording at least one strikeout in each of his first 40 appearances this season.