INF Eric Sogard is still dealing with soreness in his ankles and will get at least another day to rest before the team considers a possible stint on the disabled list. Manager Craig Counsell said Sogard tweaked one of his ankles while running the bases last week at Cincinnati.

RHP Wily Peralta began a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Colorado Springs, allowing one unearned run in two innings. Peralta has been shelved since June 20 with a strained right calf. He will pitch in two-inning stints as he continues his conversion into a reliever, Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

RHP Jared Hughes struck out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings Wednesday in Milwaukee's 4-0 victory over the Orioles. Hughes has allowed just one run over his past four games, striking out 16 with just four walks during that stretch, which covers 13 1/3 innings.

RHP Corey Knebel took the mound in a non-save situation and struck out three Baltimore batters Wednesday. He now has at least one strikeout in each of his 41 appearances this season, extending his own modern major league record for relievers at the start of a season. Knebel has a 1.11 ERA and 13 saves in 41 appearances this season.