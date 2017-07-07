INF Yadiel Rivera was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he had a .231 average with four home runs and 33 RBI in 68 games this season. He appeared in 35 games for Milwaukee last season, batting .212 with four doubles and three RBIs.

RHP Junior Guerra (1-3, 4.93 ERA) will make his 10th start of the season as the Brewers open a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Friday. He took the loss in a 10-3 Milwaukee setback Saturday, allowing four runs and a career high-tying eight hits over four innings. The Brewers are 3-6 in his starts. Guerra will make his first career start against the Yankees.

RHP Zach Davies (10-4) tossed his fifth quality outing of the season and became the first Brewers pitcher with 10 victories prior to the All-Star break since Wily Peralta in 2014. Davies allowed only two runs on five hits while striking out three in his third straight six-inning effort. He claimed his third straight victory and fifth in his last seven starts.

OF Michael Reed was outrighted to Double-A Biloxi on Thursday, taking him off the Brewers' 40-man roster. In 53 games for Biloxi this year, he is batting .205/.345/.349 with seven homers and 16 RBIs.

2B Eric Sogard was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a strained left ankle. Sogard suffered the injury last week while running the bases in Cincinnati and has sat out three of Milwaukee's last six games, going 2-for-9 in those contests.

LF Ryan Braun was 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and a pair of walks. He has hit safely in 11 of 12 games against the Cubs, going 18-for-49 with eight home runs, 20 RBIs and 14 runs in that span. His .345 lifetime average is the highest at Wrigley Field among active players.

RF Domingo Santana went a career-high 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a walk. He has six RBIs in his last four games at Wrigley Field. Santana has hit .524 in his last six games, with four multi-hit efforts in that span. "He had a huge game," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "On base five times from that No. 2 spot, that's a good thing."