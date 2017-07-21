FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2017 / 2:51 AM / an hour ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

CF Brett Phillips replaced Keon Broxton in the Milwaukee lineup and rapped a run-scoring double in a two-run fourth inning, when the Brewers scored their only runs of the game.

C Manny Pina scored one of the Brewers two runs and had two hits, including a double for his first extra-base hit since July 3.

2B Jonathan Villar, who has been struggling most of the season for Milwaukee, went 2-for-5 with a double.

RHP Jimmy Nelson yielded four runs in five innings for the Brewers, but other than Gregory Polanco's home run, most of the Pirates' other hits were not especially well-struck. "I thought Jimmy pitched really well," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. "I thought he pitched beautifully. He just got burned by some softer contact."

