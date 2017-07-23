RHP Junior Guerra looks to get back on track against the Phillies on Sunday. Guerra has't won a decision since May 31 against the Mets, when he threw six shutout innings in a 7-1 Brewers victory. Guerra has had trouble going deep into games and hasn't made it through six innings since June 21.

INF Eric Sogard returned from the disabled list and went 0-for-5 in the leadoff position, dropping his average to .391.

OF Keon Broxton was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs before Saturday's game against the Phillies to make room for INF Eric Sogard. Broxton was struggling, going one for his last 11 before being sent down.

OF Ryan Braun showed no signs of a sore right wrist Saturday night when he went 3-for-3 with four RBIs including a double and a home run against the Phillies. Braun was the missing ingredient in Craig Counsell's lineup Saturday, helping his team score six runs after they scored only 12 in the previous six games combined.