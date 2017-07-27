OF Brett Phillips was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs after the game. He hit .229 with two homers and four RBIs in 15 games with the club. "It's tough," he said. "These guys are grinding and I was grinding along with them."

OF Lewis Brinson returned to the big-league club for the second time Wednesday, and this time, the top prospect hopes to not put a ton of pressure on himself. Brinson was hitting .345 with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs at Triple A, but in his previous stint with the team, he hit .097 in 14 games. "The only way I know how to play is hard, and that's what I'm going to tell myself up here," he said. He hit his first major league home run in the ninth inning.

RHP Rob Scahill was sent to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Scahill was 1-3 with a 4.43 ERA in 18 games with Milwaukee this season, walking 10 and striking out 10 in 22 1/3 innings.

RHP Michael Blazek gets the spot start Thursday, the first of his major league career. In 108 games, Blazek has an 8-5 record with a 3.88 ERA. He's made 31 starts at Triple-A, including 10 for the Brewers' affiliate in 2017.

RHP Jimmy Nelson got a hard-luck no-decision Wednesday, despite striking out 10 batters during his seven-plus innings of work. But a four-pitch walk to start the eighth ended his night. "He was outstanding for sure," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

RHP Matt Garza was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Sunday with a right lower leg strain. Garza said he hurt his calf during a throwing session. "I hope it's a one-start thing and that's it," he said. Perhaps it was for the best: Garza has a 19.85 ERA in four starts at Nationals Park.

OF Domingo Santana hit arguably the longest home run in Nationals Park history, a mammoth, 476-foot shot of Gio Gonzalez in the first inning Wednesday. The ball cleared the seating area in left field and landed on the concourse, where surprised fans entering the stadium nearly got hit. Santana has 17 home runs on the year.