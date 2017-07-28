3B Travis Shaw continues to be the one Brewer hitter immune to the team's second-half struggles. Shaw launched a titanic blast to the third deck of Nationals Park off ace Max Scherzer for his 24th homer of the season and continues to build on his career-high RBI total, which is now 74.

LHP Brent Suter is 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA in four starts since joining the Brewers rotation in late June. Suter is making the most of his fifth stint with the team this season, coming off a six-inning no decision July 23 when he allowed one run on five hits against Philadelphia.

OF Brett Phillips was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Phillips hit .229 with two home runs and four RBIs in 35 at-bats over 15 games -- his first in the major leagues.

C Manny Pina is one of only four catchers batting .300 or better this season. At .304 on the campaign, Pina joins Buster Posey (.328), J.T. Realmuto (.307) and Tyler Flowers (.301) on the list.

RHP Wily Peralta did not fare well in relief Thursday, allowing seven runs on eight hits in 1 1/3 innings. His ERA continues to soar, and is 7.85 on the season. He has allowed 23 runs in 17 1/3 relief innings. "It was a struggle," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We have to have better than that."

OF Lewis Brinson is making the most of his second stint with the team. He homered for the second straight day, flashing some of the power he displayed while at Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he had 10 home runs in 68 games.

RHP Michael Blazek had a rough outing Thursday, giving up eight runs and six home runs in 2 1/3 innings. Blazek became the ninth pitcher since 1900 to allow six home runs in a game, and the first since James Shields in 2010.

RHP Anthony Swarzak was activated Thursday. Swarzak (4-3, 2.23 ERA in 41 relief appearances) was acquired from the Chicao White Sox on Wednesday.