an hour ago
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 30, 2017 / 3:55 AM / an hour ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

LHP Brent Suter threw a career-high seven scoreless innings Friday, leading the Brewers to a 2-1 victory over the Cubs. Since moving into the Brewers' rotation on July 3 to replace injured Chase Anderson, Suter has posted a 1.50 ERA in five starts with 25 strikeouts and five walks in 30 innings.

RHP Paolo Espino was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and the Brewers optioned RHP Michael Blazek to the Sky Sox.

C Manny Pina singled Friday to extend his on-base streak to 10 games. He has a .447 OBP during the stretch and has had a good month overall, batting .339 (19-for-56) with two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs.

RHP Chase Anderson will throw a bullpen session Saturday as he works his way back from a strained left oblique that has sidelined him for the last month. He was having a breakout year before the injury, going 6-2 with a 2.89 ERA in 16 starts.

RHP Anthony Swarzak allowed a solo home run to Javier Baez in his Brewers debut Friday night. Milwaukee acquired the veteran reliever earlier in the week from the Chicago White Sox. Swarzak was 4-3 with a 2.23 ERA in 41 appearances for the Sox this season.

