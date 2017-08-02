FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
August 2, 2017 / 3:15 AM / in an hour

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Monday. In 16 games for Milwaukee, he hit .115 with one homer and one RBI.

RHP Rob Scahill was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday. Scahill was 1-3 with a 4.43 ERA in 18 games with Milwaukee this season, walking 10 and striking out 10 in 22 1/3 innings.

UT Nick Delmonico had his contract purchased by the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Delmonico, 25, takes the roster spot of OF Willy Garcia, who was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list after colliding with 2B Yoan Moncada on Monday. Delmonico is batting .262 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs at Charlotte. He was named to the International League All-Star team.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress was traded from Texas to Milwaukee on Monday for RHP Tayler Scott. Jeffress was acquired from the Brewers last season but struggled with the Rangers. In 51 appearances he was 2-2 with a 4.67 ERA. This season he was 1-2 with a 5.31 ERA in 39 outings. Scott, a reliever, was 4-6 with a 2.34 ERA for Double-A Biloxi.

