Preview: Brewers at Rangers

The Texas Rangers still have plenty to play for as they begin their final homestand of the season with a visit from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. The Rangers have already clinched the American League West and begin the three-game interleague series tied with the Boston Red Sox in the race for the top record in the AL - and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

At 50-25, Texas owns the best home winning percentage in the AL and it is 11-6 in interleague play. The Rangers posted back-to-back shutout wins in Oakland before dropping the finale 7-1 on Sunday, getting only a solo homer from Adrian Beltre, who is hitting . 429 with two long balls during a six-game hitting streak. The Brewers finished their home schedule with a 4-2 loss to Cincinnati but they have won 10 of their last 15 on the road. Former Ranger Matt Garza gets the nod for Milwaukee opposite southpaw Martin Perez in the opener.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (5-8, 4.52 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (10-10, 4.14)

Garza had allowed one earned run or fewer in four straight starts before he was reached for five in just four innings against Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has not pitched in Texas since he finished the 2013 season with the Rangers, and he has a 4.54 ERA in 12 career starts at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Beltre is 11-for-26 with three homers against Garza.

Perez is 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA in his last four starts and limited the Los Angeles Angels to two runs and four hits in seven frames his last time out. He has allowed one home run in 31 innings over a span of five outings and has surrendered eight in 98 2/3 frames at home, where the Venezuelan is 8-2 with a 2.65 ERA. Perez has never faced the Brewers but has had plenty of interaction with first baseman Chris Carter, who is 8-for-18 with two homers against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas needs two wins in the final six games at home to tie the team record of 52, set in 1978 and 2011.

2. Rangers 2B Rougned Odor is 0-for-14 with four strikeouts in his last four games.

3. Brewers INF Jonathan Villar needs one stolen base to become the third player in franchise history to reach 60 in a season, and Carter is two homers shy of becoming the sixth to hit 40.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Brewers 4