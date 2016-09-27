Preview: Brewers at Rangers

The Texas Rangers lost some ground in their pursuit of the American League's best record and look to reverse course when they host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday in the middle contest of their three-game interleague series. Texas dropped an 8-3 decision in the opener to fall one-half game behind Boston in the duel for home-field advantage throughout the postseason with just five contests remaining.

Cleveland is just one-half game behind Rangers, so home-field advantage for the Division Series also is at stake for the Rangers. Texas' Jonathan Lucroy, who was acquired from Milwaukee on Aug. 1, went 1-for-4 in his first game against his former club. Milwaukee's Jonathan Villar homered twice and notched a career-best five RBIs on Monday as he continues his surprisingly powerful September. Despite having seven homers this month, Villar's three-hit effort in the opener was his first multi-hit performance since Sept. 7.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (8-15, 4.50 ERA) vs. Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (7-4, 4.94)

Nelson, who leads the National League in losses, has served up five homers over his last three turns and has posted a 5.82 ERA during that stretch. He has struggled on the road this season with a 3-8 record and 5.83 ERA. Nelson never has faced the Rangers during his three-plus seasons and Ian Desmond (1-for-3) is the only current Texas player he has faced.

Griffin lasted just 1 2/3 innings in his last outing as he gave up three runs and three hits with four walks in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels. He is winless over his last three starts, posting a 9.24 ERA during the stretch. Griffin scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on June 4, 2013, when he pitched for Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus recorded three hits in the opener and is 10-for-21 with three homers over his last six games.

2. Milwaukee RHP Taylor Jungmann (hip) will miss his final start of the season after being injured on Saturday.

3. Texas LF Carlos Gomez notched three hits against his former club on Monday and has recorded five multi-hit performances in his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Brewers 3