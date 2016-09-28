Lucroy sparks Rangers' rally in win over Brewers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister doesn't bother scoreboard watching. He's got a job to do.

"This is a challenging job," Banister said. "I'm not just sitting over there drinking Powerade, chewing bubble gum and spitting sunflower seeds."

So when he found out the Rangers regained the best record in the American League by rallying past the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Tuesday night at Globe Life Park, Banister was typically understated.

"It's an added bonus," he said.

Texas (93-65) moved a half-game ahead of Boston (92-65) in the race for home-field advantage throughout the postseason by virtue of the AL's victory in the All-Star Game. The Red Sox had their 11-game winning streak snapped in a 6-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

"We've got a job to do," Jonathan Lucroy said. "We're in the driver's seat."

Lucroy, acquired from Milwaukee at the trade deadline, lined a two-run double in the sixth for the go-ahead runs in the middle contest of the three-game set.

Texas, trailing on two different occasions, posted its major league-leading 48th comeback victory.

The Brewers (71-87) won the series opener behind a solid start from Matt Garza. Jimmy Nelson wasn't as sharp, but largely avoided trouble until the Rangers caught up to him in the sixth.

Carlos Beltran reached on an infield single and Adrian Beltre walked to get Texas going. Lucroy followed one out later with a double into the left-field corner to clear the bases for a 5-4 advantage.

Nelson was replaced by Jacob Barnes, and the Rangers nearly went up two runs, but Lucroy was gunned down at home by Domingo Santana after Mitch Moreland singled to right.

Nelson (8-16) took the loss after giving up five runs on five hits. He walked four in 5 1/3 innings, with 42 of his 88 pitches being balls.

"It was similar to a lot of his nights," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "The walks got him in trouble."

Texas added an insurance run in the seventh against Jhan Marinez on a groundout by Beltre.

The Rangers received another poor start from A.J. Griffin. After getting only five outs Sept. 20, the right-hander lasted 4 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on seven hits.

Texas worked in another reliever after a long absence. One night after Jeremy Jeffress returned, Tony Barnette toed the rubber for the first time since Sept. 4 and earned the win.

The right-hander pitched a scoreless sixth, striking out two and allowing two hits. Barnette improved to 7-3.

"It was impressive for Tony with the layoff, the injury, the pitches that he made, the ability to work his way out of the inning," Banister said. "Made some great pitches. Felt like the velocity was there. The sharpness of the pitches is going to get better."

Sam Dyson struggled to pick up his 37th save, putting two runners on and needing 28 pitches to close out the ninth.

"We made Dyson work, for sure," Counsell said.

The Brewers used the long ball to get to Griffin early, taking a 3-0 lead after two innings.

Chris Carter started it off with his 39th home run into the left-field seats in the first. The two-run shot scored Jonathan Villar, who walked to open the game. Manny Pina also went deep to left to lead off the second.

Nelson put himself in trouble by walking the first two batters in the third. Pitching coach Derek Johnson came out for a visit. It didn't help.

Carlos Gomez cranked his first homer against his former club into the second deck in left, tying the game 3-3. That was Texas' first hit.

Griffin was pulled with one out in the fifth and runners at first and second. Domingo Santana's single off reliever Alex Claudio plated Villar for a 4-3 Brewers' lead.

NOTES: Texas SS Elvis Andrus is on pace to become the fourth shortstop in franchise history to hit .300. Andrus is hitting .302, including .357 in September. Andrus is trying to join Michael Young, Alex Rodriguez and Scott Fletcher as .300-hitting shortstops. ... Milwaukee 2B Jonathan Villar stole his 60th base Tuesday, becoming the first player to have 15 home runs and 60 steals in the same season since Carl Crawford in 2009. ... Rangers C Jonathan Lucroy threw out his 39th attempted base stealer Monday, the most in the majors since Detroit's Gerald Laird had 40 in 2009. ... Texas OF Shin-Soo Choo went 2-for-5 with two singles and a stolen base in an instructional league game Tuesday. He also drew a walk and was hit by a pitch.