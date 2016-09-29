Gomez homer lifts Rangers past Brewers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Carlos Gomez did it again. In fact, he's done it quite a bit for the Texas Rangers ever since the Houston Astros gave up on the two-time All-Star.

Gomez drilled a three-run home run in the eighth to complete another comeback and give the Texas Rangers an 8-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night at Globe Life Park.

"I'm seeing that pitch," Gomez said. "I'm not trying to do too much. Throwing my hands on it. That's what I did and I hit it well.

"It's a big win for us today. We have to keep it going. We just have three games remaining to end the season to start the postseason."

The Rangers took another step toward finishing with the best record in the American League and home-field advantage throughout the postseason, including the World Series. Two wins in the final regular season series against Tampa Bay would lock down the top seed.

Texas (94-65) had a welcome ally in the New York Yankees, who rallied with five runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat Boston 5-3. The Rangers lead the Red Sox (92-66) by 1 1/2 games.

The latest rally wasn't routine, as the Rangers scored four times in the eighth. Gomez had the big blow with two outs, giving him three-run bombs in consecutive games against his former team.

He has four home runs and 12 RBIs in his last 11 games.

"The last two weeks you've seen the work that I've been doing," Gomez said. "It's because I'm working really hard with my hitting coach."

Jonathan Lucroy, traded from Milwaukee at the non-waiver deadline, got the inning going by reaching with one out on a two-base error when his liner ricocheted off the glove of center fielder Hernan Perez.

"We didn't convert enough outs tonight," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "Against a lineup like that, it gave them a couple more chances and eventually they made us pay."

Elvis Andrus, facing reliever Tyler Thornburg, singled with two outs to score pinch runner Delino DeShields to tie the game 5-5. Andrus came in batting .376 with runners in scoring position.

"This year I'm really comfortable in those situations, so every time I have an opportunity to have it, I get myself really excited and ready to go," he said.

Gomez followed with a blast to left, his eighth homer in a Texas uniform. He had eight RBIs in the three-game series, which the Rangers won 2-1.

"He's one of those guys who when he locks in, he always does pretty well in a series," said Thornburg, a teammate of Gomez for parts of four seasons in Milwaukee. "I feel like he definitely wanted to lock in against us, and he ended up doing pretty well."

Texas leads the Majors with 49 comeback wins.

Rangers reliever Jeremy Jeffress, another former Brewer, worked the final two innings in relief of Cole Hamels to pick up his first win of the season (1-0).

Texas' bullpen recorded its 41st win overall, setting an AL record and tying the 1953 Dodgers for the most in Major League history.

Corey Knebel, who allowed the first two baserunners in the eighth, took the loss for Milwaukee (71-88) and fell to 1-4.

Hamels wasn't sharp in his last start before the ALDS, but the lefty reached a couple of milestones by going seven innings and striking out six. Texas' ace reached 200 innings and strikeouts for the season.

Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson, a Texas native, exited after the five innings with a 5-4 lead. He gave up eight hits, three earned runs and struck out two.

The Brewers got to Hamels early, scoring five runs in the first three innings. Texas scored four off Anderson through four.

Jonathan Villar drove the first pitch of the game into Milwaukee's bullpen for his 19th home run of the season and third of the series. A two-out single from Hernan Perez scored Domingo Santana for a 2-0 lead.

Texas didn't waste any time taking the lead against Anderson, scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Gomez led off with towering fly ball that Villar couldn't locate behind second base and dropped for a double. Adrian Beltre's two-out double down the third base line put the Rangers on the board.

Rougned Odor snapped a 0-for-22 slump with his 31st home run, a line shot inside the right field pole to put the Rangers up 3-2.

Milwaukee regained the advantage in the second on a pair of hits, an error by center fielder Ian Desmond and Villar's sacrifice fly in foul ground. The Brewers manufactured another run in the third to lead 5-3.

Desmond's run-scoring in the fourth plated Andrus to pull Texas within a run.

NOTES: Texas tied its club record with 52 home wins. ... The Rangers' bullpen extended their scoreless streak of 26 2/3 innings, the second longest in team history. ... Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun was back in the lineup and hit third after missing the Tuesday game due to a sore wrist. ... Texas announced its rotation for the regular season-ending series against Tampa Bay beginning Friday: RHP Yu Darvish, RHP Colby Lewis and LHP Martin Perez. ... The Brewers close out the regular season with a three-game series at Colorado starting Friday. ... Texas DH/OF Carlos Beltran, 39, stole a base Tuesday to become the oldest Ranger with a steal since Omar Vizquel, 42, in 2009. ... Milwaukee promoted Tod Johnson to amateur scouting director.