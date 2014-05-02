Preview: Brewers at Reds

The league-leading Milwaukee Brewers try to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season Friday when they continue their road series with the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers began their road trip with back-to-back extra-inning wins in St. Louis before dropping the series finale with the Cardinals and the opener of their four-game set with the Reds by a combined margin of 17-6. In Thursday’s 8-3 defeat, Carlos Gomez tied the game with a two-run double in the seventh before Milwaukee’s bullpen allowed five runs in the eighth, highlighted by Brayan Pena’s pinch two-run homer.

This is the third two-game skid of the season for the Brewers (20-9), who were 11-1 on the road before falling the last two nights. Milwaukee hopes to bounce back behind Wily Peralta, who also is aiming to rebound from his first loss of 2014. Mike Leake takes the mound for Cincinnati, which looks to maintain some offensive momentum after scoring more than five runs for the first time in 10 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), Fox Sports Ohio

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Wily Peralta (3-1, 2.56 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (2-2, 3.82)

Peralta suffered his first defeat on Sunday against the Cubs despite a solid line of three runs and eight hits allowed in seven innings. Opponents are batting .242 against Peralta, but those numbers dip with runners on base (.196) and with runners in scoring position (.154). The 25-year-old Dominican pitched a three-hit shutout against the Reds last July 9 for his only career win against them.

Leake has worked into the seventh inning in all five of his starts and has yet to allow more than four runs in a game. He was basically right on those numbers against Atlanta his last time out, yielding four runs in seven frames - including three homers. Leake, who has allowed six home runs in 35 1/3 innings, has also struggled with the long ball against the Brewers in his career, surrendering seven homers in 31 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez is 3-for-24 all-time against Leake while 2B Rickie Weeks is 5-for-12 with two homers.

2. Peralta has given up exactly one home run in all five of his starts.

3. Chris Heisey, who could get the start in center field after replacing the injured Billy Hamilton on Thursday, is 4-for-6 with a home run against Peralta.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Reds 4