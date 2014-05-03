Preview: Brewers at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have been shut out four times this season and in each of the previous three losses they’ve come back to win the next game. They’ll try to continue that trend Saturday when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers for the third contests of their four-game series. The Reds lost 2-0 on Friday behind eight shutout innings from Wily Peralta (who also drove in the only runs) and a perfect ninth inning by closer Francisco Rodriguez, who upped his save total to a major league-best 14.

The Brewers likely won’t have power hitter Ryan Braun back for the remainder of this series and it’s looking more possible he could land on the disabled list with a strained oblique. Caleb Gindl was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to give Milwaukee some depth in the outfield, going 1-for-3 with a walk in his season debut Friday, and this could be the perfect opportunity to show he belongs in the big leagues on a permanent basis. Catcher Devin Mesoraco, the best hitter for the Reds this season, remains on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, leaving Cincinnati without a .300 hitter.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Red RH Johnny Cueto (2-2, 1.15 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (2-0, 1.91)

Cueto entered the weekend leading the majors in ERA, which makes his .500 record seem even more puzzling. He has allowed one run or less and lasted seven innings or more in five of his six starts this spring but has just two wins to show for those efforts. He was sharp against the Brewers in June, allowing five hits and one run in six innings in his first start since coming off the disabled with a strained muscle in his shoulder, an injury that ended up sidelining him for another 2½ months later in the season.

Gallardo hasn’t been nearly as spectacular as Cueto but has been similarly consistent. He has made six straight quality starts of at least six innings while allowing no more than three runs. Gallardo made five starts against the Reds last season and went 2-1 with a 3.58 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds OF Billy Hamilton missed Friday’s game with sprained knuckles on his left hand and remains day-to-day as a starter but is available to pinch run.

2. The Brewers are 17-0 this season when scoring at least four runs.

3. Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez is hitless in his last 28 at-bats to drop his average from .347 to .257.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Reds 2