Preview: Brewers at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have encountered their fair share of obstacles in 2014, but the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers haven’t been one of them. The Reds attempt to make up more ground in their division at home Saturday when they eye their sixth win in eight tries this season against the Brewers. Joey Votto, Jay Bruce, Devin Mesoraco and Aroldis Chapman have all spent significant time on the disabled list, contributing to Cincinnati’s lackluster 35-37 start.

Although Cincinnati saw its season-high five-game winning streak surprisingly snapped during a three-game sweep in San Diego, it won for the ninth time in 13 contests after defeating the Brewers 4-2 in Friday’s series opener. As the Reds moved within six games of the division lead for the first time in more than a month, Milwaukee matched a season high with its fourth straight setback. The Brewers, who still own one of the best road records in the NL at 27-18, have dropped four of their last five and 17 of their last 23 meetings in Cincinnati.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (5-5, 4.10 ERA) vs. Reds RH Homer Bailey (8-4, 4.39)

Despite recording one of his worst efforts of the season, Garza posted his first win in four starts following last Saturday’s 7-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies. The No. 25 overall pick of the 2005 draft gave up four runs on a season high-tying nine hits over 6 2/3 innings to finish June with a 3-1 record and 2.88 ERA. Garza settled for a no-decision in a June 13 outing versus the Reds after yielding five runs (one earned) over seven frames and is 1-3 with a 5.45 ERA in seven all-time starts against them.

Bailey took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning before settling for a three-hit shutout in Sunday’s 4-0 triumph over the San Francisco Giants. The 28-year-old, who had surrendered 11 runs during a three-game winless streak, walked one and struck out seven while notching his sixth career complete game and fourth career shutout. Bailey did not factor into the decision in his head-to-head meeting with Garza on June 13 and has struggled mightily in 18 all-time outings against the Brewers, going 4-7 with a 5.24 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bruce, who went 7-for-12 and posted four straight multi-hit efforts from June 25-28, is 0-for-20 since – the longest hitless stretch of his career.

2. With 39 extra-base hits and 37 strikeouts, Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy is the only NL hitter – and one of four major-leaguers – with more extra-base hits than strikeouts.

3. Reds CF Billy Hamilton homered for the fourth time in 25 games Friday after hitting one over his first 55 contests.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Brewers 5