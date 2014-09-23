Preview: Brewers at Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers take their flickering playoff hopes into Cincinnati for a three-game series beginning Tuesday against the Reds. Milwaukee trails San Francisco and Pittsburgh by five games in the National League wild-card race, so the Brewers must win their final six contests and need the Giants and/or Pirates to lose five of six to force a one-game playoff. “It looks bad, but as (long) as you have a chance, you still continue to fight for it,” Milwaukee’s Carlos Gomez told reporters after Sunday’s 1-0 loss in Pittsburgh.
Milwaukee, which led the NL Central by 1 1/2 games Aug. 26 but has gone 7-18 since, finishes the regular season with three at home against the Chicago Cubs. Ryan Braun (.273, 19 home runs, 81 RBIs) has one homer in 60 September at-bats while the Brewers scored only eight runs in the first six contests of their nine-game road trip (2-4) despite the pitching staff yielding just 12 runs. Milwaukee’s Mike Fiers took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of his last start - his first since hitting Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton in the face with a pitch - and opposes Johnny Cueto, who needs to win his final two starts to reach 20 for the first time.
TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Mike Fiers (6-3, 1.78 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (18-9, 2.33)
Fiers allowed two runs (one earned) and three hits while striking out seven in seven innings of a 2-0 loss in St. Louis on Wednesday, and didn’t appear to be shaken by the scary incident Sept. 11 in Milwaukee. “Obviously, everyone knows what happened,” the 29-year-old Florida native told reporters, referring to Stanton. “But we’ve got games in front of us, important games, and this was an important one.” Fiers is 6-2 with a 1.68 ERA in eight starts since joining the rotation Aug. 9.
Cueto yielded more than four earned runs for only the second time in 2014 when he allowed six and a season-high five walks in 5 2/3 innings of a 7-0 loss to the Cubs in Chicago last Tuesday. '‘I was not getting the location the way I want,‘’ the 28-year-old Dominican told reporters after having a three-start winning streak snapped. '‘That’s baseball - sometimes you have good outings and bad outings, and (Tuesday) was a bad outing.‘’ Cueto, who won a career-high 19 games in 2012, is 6-3 with a 3.22 ERA in 15 career starts against Milwaukee -- including a 6-2 victory May 3 when he struck out 10 while allowing two runs and three hits in eight innings.
1. Milwaukee RHP Francisco Rodriguez is tied with Randy Myers for 10th on the career saves list with 347.
2. The Brewers’ Jonathan Lucroy has a major league-leading 52 doubles - Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera leads the American League with 49 - and is all but assured to become the first catcher in history to lead his league in two-base hits with Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman 11 behind.
3. Milwaukee 3B Aramis Ramirez is hitting .219 with a home run and five RBIs in 73 September at-bats, but is 14-for-42 with five homers and 11 RBIs versus Cueto.
PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Reds 2