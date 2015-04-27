Preview: Brewers at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds will attempt to put an end to a pair of losing streaks when they host the National League-worst Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in the opener of a three-game series. The Reds have lost three straight overall and four in a row at home after dropping both games of a rain-shortened series to the Chicago Cubs over the weekend.

Cincinnati won three of four at Milwaukee last week and amassed a season-high run total in a 16-10 slugfest that featured a combined three grand slams from the teams. Getting out of town may not be the worst thing for the Brewers, who salvaged the finale of a three-game series versus St. Louis to improve to 3-10 at home. Prior to Sunday’s 6-3 victory, Milwaukee had lost 10 of 11 and failed to score more than three runs nine times during that span. The Brewers showed some thump at the plate Sunday, matching a season high with six extra-base hits.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (1-1, 1.35 ERA) vs. Reds RH Jason Marquis (1-1, 7.20)

Nelson has given the Brewers more than they could have expected following his 2-9 record in 2014, turning in three strong starts. He deserved a better fate last time out against the Reds but had to settle for a no-decision despite yielding one run on three hits over a season-high eight innings. Zack Cozart is hitless in seven at-bats while Jay Bruce is 1-for-7 with four strikeouts against Nelson.

Marquis broke into the win column in his last outing against the Brewers, but he got a big boost from an offense that erupted for two grand slams. The 36-year-old veteran gave up a grand slam of his own and allowed five runs on nine hits over five innings. Marquis has surrendered one homer in each of his three starts and has been tormented by Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun, who is 15-for-28 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bruce is 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts in four games since hitting a grand slam against Milwaukee on Tuesday.

2. Brewers 1B Adam Lind is 8-for-19 during his five-game hitting streak.

3. Marquis is 7-12 with a 5.98 ERA against Milwaukee.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Reds 3